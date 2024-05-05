First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,547 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $100.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.68. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $115.09.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

