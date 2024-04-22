CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE CNHI opened at $12.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,429,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 131,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,928,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

