Cwm LLC Purchases 17,643 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,333 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Autodesk by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $216.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.39. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

