Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 800 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $107.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $117.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.17 and its 200 day moving average is $98.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

