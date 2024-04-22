Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,106,000 after buying an additional 54,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after buying an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 336,268 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after buying an additional 630,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $41,301,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,171 shares of company stock worth $1,722,888. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $73.21 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $84.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

