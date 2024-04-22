EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 272 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $312,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $325.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.15. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

