EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 868 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RCKT

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Militello sold 2,490 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $69,969.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,215.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,102 shares of company stock worth $11,457,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.