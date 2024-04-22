Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $35.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Energizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Energizer Stock Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.06. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.