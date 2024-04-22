Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,865,000 after purchasing an additional 576,078 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

