Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.43.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $269.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.58 and its 200 day moving average is $263.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

