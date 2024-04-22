Ford Motor (F) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Ford Motor to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of F opened at $12.14 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,671,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $386,077,000 after buying an additional 5,912,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,665,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

