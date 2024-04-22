Greenleaf Trust Purchases 4,240 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ventas were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,774,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,598,000 after buying an additional 2,443,076 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after buying an additional 1,801,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,243,000 after buying an additional 1,483,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Ventas Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VTR stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Ventas Profile



Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

