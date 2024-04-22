Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 35,500 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KSS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

