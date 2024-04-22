Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 25.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGVC opened at $16.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 15,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $229,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,069 shares in the company, valued at $567,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

