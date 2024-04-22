John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPS. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at $96,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

