ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at UBS Group

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.13.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $88.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,759,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,227,000 after purchasing an additional 193,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,884 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

