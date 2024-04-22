Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,174 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 74,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -103.22%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.