Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
