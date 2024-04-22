Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $15.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

