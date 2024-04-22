Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 115.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSI opened at $339.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.