National Bank Financial Weighs in on Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.07 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 3.00%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$15.70 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight Capital upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of AYA opened at C$14.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.91. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.58 and a 12-month high of C$14.81.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

