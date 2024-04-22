Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,098,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,127,000 after acquiring an additional 47,042 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 163,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX opened at $132.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $148.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $380,847.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at $70,652,829.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,994 shares of company stock valued at $25,806,409 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

