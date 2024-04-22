O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive to post $42 EPS for the current fiscal year and $47 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORLY opened at $1,090.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,093.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,011.11. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.19.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 263,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,625,000 after buying an additional 152,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

