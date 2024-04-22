OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes $310,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 4.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 3.5% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MongoDB by 38.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $327.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.52 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,496,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,154,784 shares in the company, valued at $421,496,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,802 shares of company stock valued at $35,936,911. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.93.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

