PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Shares of PPG opened at $130.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

