Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 367,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $2,553,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.95.

Amgen Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $268.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.51. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

