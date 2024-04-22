Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,871 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.