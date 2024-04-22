Sigma Planning Corp Sells 45,602 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,811 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 45,602 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 556,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,223,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $112.61 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

