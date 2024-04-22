Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,137 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 240,772 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,581 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 211,037 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F opened at $12.18 on Monday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

