Signaturefd LLC Acquires 417 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.2 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $288.62 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $296.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.04.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

