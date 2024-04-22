SVB Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $55.71 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

