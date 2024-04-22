United Community Banks (UCBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Stock Up 2.2 %

UCBI opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.94. United Community Banks has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $30.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.36%.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Community Banks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.