Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,652 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $140.60 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.57 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average of $152.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

