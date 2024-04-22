Cwm LLC Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9 %

TMUS stock opened at $162.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.37.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $31,721,602.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 690,515,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,381,407,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $31,721,602.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 690,515,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,381,407,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,811,459 shares of company stock worth $942,634,782. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.