Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $213.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $213.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.87.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $202.41 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $171.47 and a twelve month high of $209.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.86 and a 200-day moving average of $196.91. The firm has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.