Xponance Inc. Buys 1,740 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBD. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,158,000 after purchasing an additional 620,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after buying an additional 4,016,888 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

