Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,983,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,241 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 68,357 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 326,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 195,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Z opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.75. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $421,196.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $421,196.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

