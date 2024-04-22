Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.2 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

