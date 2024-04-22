Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,951 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $144.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.54. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Argus lifted their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

