24,779 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $333,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,127. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IONS. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

