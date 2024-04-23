OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after buying an additional 1,346,447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after buying an additional 882,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after buying an additional 1,248,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,234,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,134,000 after buying an additional 2,659,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,773,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,923,000 after buying an additional 1,455,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.