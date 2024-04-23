31,244 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,827,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,869,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Veralto by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 447,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,823,000 after purchasing an additional 345,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Price Performance

Veralto stock opened at $91.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $92.15.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

