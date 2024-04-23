Xponance Inc. Sells 2,263 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Masco by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 50,751 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.62.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.