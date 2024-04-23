95,700 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE AM opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

