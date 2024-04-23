abrdn Asian Income Fund (AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.55 on May 24th

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AAIF opened at GBX 209.77 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £352.24 million, a P/E ratio of -21,131.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 199.41. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 183.11 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 215 ($2.66).

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

