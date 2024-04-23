abrdn Asian Income Fund (AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.55 on May 24th

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of LON AAIF opened at GBX 209.77 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £352.24 million, a P/E ratio of -21,131.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 199.41. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 183.11 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 215 ($2.66).
About abrdn Asian Income Fund
