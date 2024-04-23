Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.
Ohio Valley Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
OVBC stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
