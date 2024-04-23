Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on May 2nd

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

Union Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

