Seed Innovations (SEED) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on May 13th

Seed Innovations (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Seed Innovations Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of LON:SEED opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Seed Innovations has a 12-month low of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.43 ($0.05). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of £5.85 million, a PE ratio of -289.60 and a beta of 0.97.
About Seed Innovations
