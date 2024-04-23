CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (CYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Performance

Shares of CYN opened at GBX 184.40 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.99. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 12 month low of GBX 151.50 ($1.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 194 ($2.40). The firm has a market cap of £123.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,348.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

Insider Transactions at CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

In other CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income news, insider Alun Evans purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £4,930 ($6,089.43). 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

