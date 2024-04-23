Hansa Investment Company Ltd (HAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 on May 31st

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2024

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HANGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hansa Investment Price Performance

Hansa Investment stock opened at GBX 208.97 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 207.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 201.70. The company has a market capitalization of £83.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,140.00 and a beta of 0.72. Hansa Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 161 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 224 ($2.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a current ratio of 24.91.

About Hansa Investment

(Get Free Report)

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Hansa Investment (LON:HAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.