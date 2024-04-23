Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQPF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.41 on May 14th

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQPF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.406 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

